Radical tax-cutting measures in the mini-budget have caused a maxi reaction in markets, with the pound falling to an all-time low against the dollar this week.

New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and prime minister Liz Truss are gambling that borrowing tens of billions to fund large tax cuts and cap soaring energy bills will boost economic growth, but there are already fears that inflation and interest rates could be pushed up even further.

Presenter Claer Barrett discusses what the new era of “Trussonomics” could mean for our personal finances with George Parker, the FT’s political editor, and Mary McDougall, the FT’s acting tax correspondent.

