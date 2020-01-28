Quarto Group, the debt-ridden UK publisher of Bedside Kama Sutra, has rebuffed a takeover approach from a US investor that would give the company an enterprise value of about £90m.

The London Stock Exchange-listed company has repeatedly rejected overtures from Richard Hurowitz, a US investor and publisher of quarterly “journal of ideas” The Octavian Report, according to people informed about the matter.

Quarto has instead opted to raise fresh funds to reduce its debt burden through a new open offer of its shares, which is due to be approved by shareholders on Friday.

The decision by the Islington-based publisher of illustrated books to rebuff Mr Hurowitz’s all-cash offer comes after a shareholder revolt in May over the company’s inability to reduce its debt levels. Quarto’s overall business has been struggling as revenues have fallen sharply and it has failed to turn a profit since 2015.

In late August, Mr Hurowitz proposed to acquire Quarto for 100p per share, a premium on its market value at the time of about 50 per cent. As part of the offer, the US investor proposed to acquire the 34 per cent stake owned by Quarto’s chief executive, CK Lau, and to repay part of its $65m debt load.

The offer was rejected early in October in a letter from Andy Cummings, Quarto’s chairman, to Mr Hurowitz.

Mr Hurowitz subsequently wrote back on October 28 to clarify that he planned to extend the offer made to Mr Lau to all shareholders and he also added that he was willing to set up a structure to maintain the company’s public listing. The offer was rejected again by Mr Cummings on November 18.

Quarto has recently proposed to raise about £14m by issuing about 20m new common shares at a value of 68p each, which is significantly lower than the offer Mr Hurowitz first proposed.

The new share offer is being underwritten by Mr Lau and Giunti Editori, one of Italy’s largest publishers, based in Florence. Jointly they will gain full control of the company.

Quarto has set up a special meeting on January 31 to move ahead with the issuance of new shares.

“Over the last 24 months, the [Quarto] Group has taken steps to address the challenges that it has been experiencing and . . . continues to focus on right-sizing the group, pursuing a path of sustainable debt reduction and focusing on the group’s core business strengths of creating and developing popular and diverse content for its portfolio of imprints,” Quarto said in its offering documents.

Its existing public investors are not aware of the offer made by Mr Hurowitz.

The US investor is being advised by Greenhill, the New York based boutique investment bank, and corporate law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Quarto did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Mr Hurowitz declined to comment.