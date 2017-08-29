Heard the one about creative accounting? A chief executive asks what the profit figure is. The finance director replies: “What would you like it to be?” The gag reflects pressure to report the best numbers possible. So may an investigation into Mitie by UK regulators. This will examine whether the mop-and-bucket outsourcing company broke or bent the rules.

The timing of a profits warning almost a year ago is the most intriguing element for investors. Accountants’ pulses will instead race over the way Mitie prepared its 2015/16 numbers, which the Financial Conduct Authority will also probe. The methods Mitie used to recognise revenues will be one issue in the spotlight.

Flexible European rules on revenue recognition have spawned a series of accounting controversies involving UK businesses such as Autonomy, Tesco and Quindell. Now the International Accounting Standards Board is attempting a clean-up in conjunction with the top US abacus rattlers. New rules kicking in next year — under IFRS15 in Europe and Topic 606 in the US — should align revenues better with the actual delivery of goods or services.

Under these rules, Mitie would find it tougher to chalk up revenues in parallel with costs, as it traditionally has for some long-term contracts. Liberum reckons the switch will result in Mitie writing off about £40m of sales in 2018, plus a chunk of “mobilisation costs”, a similar kind of credit. Not much compared with the top line of £2.1bn. Mitie, which parted with chief executive Ruby McGregor-Smith last year, should be able to claw back lost sales in time, providing clients do not cancel contracts early.

Cost-based revenue recognition, unlike piracy or two-tone brogues, is not intrinsically disreputable. But it is convenient for bosses in a hurry. Scope for software groups to recognise chunks of service income upfront has the same flaw. In future, when the chief executive asks what the profits figure is, it should be easier for the finance director to sigh: “Less than either of us would like.”

Do you want to receive Lex in your inbox? Sign up for the weekly Best of Lex email at www.ft.com/newsletters.