The EU will call on the US to seize a “once-in-a-generation” chance to forge a new global alliance

The EU will call on the US to seize a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to forge a new global alliance, the first coronavirus vaccine is on track for international deployment within weeks, and Hong Kong’s leader has said she is being forced to receive her salary in cash because of US sanctions. Plus, the FT’s Helen Warrell explains how the UK is trying to position itself as a global leader in defence.





EU pitches new post-Trump alliance with US in face of China challenge

https://www.ft.com/content/e8e5cf90-7448-459e-8b9f-6f34f03ab77a





International rollout of Covid-19 vaccine on track for next month

https://www.ft.com/content/093d5005-ea9f-4c87-8db3-bae0e93d5102





Hong Kong’s leader has ‘piles of cash’ at home after US sanctions

https://www.ft.com/content/0f9f0e98-faac-4ecd-8896-8cda3746a920

