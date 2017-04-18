FT Health: Vaccines
Vaccine research grows vigorously, propelled by rising world demand to fight existing diseases and to guard against new threats. Ebola and Zika have recently caused huge international alarm. Yet the Trump era may give voice to increased vaccine scepticism
Producers aim much R&D at targets such as Ebola and HIV for which no vaccine exists
Black market case shines light on poor regulation
Plans include using one virus to attack another
Moves to widen vaccination coverage meet strong political opposition
Proponents say vaccines made of RNA and DNA will prove safer and cheaper
Medical community worries as a powerful new voice amplifies support for the ‘vaccine hesitant’
International team of specialists takes fight to emerging lethal infections that as yet have no name
Successful trials and wide-ranging approaches continue to stir hopes of new means of tackling the disease