FT Health: Vaccines

Vaccine research grows vigorously, propelled by rising world demand to fight existing diseases and to guard against new threats.

The demands of disease drive science

Producers aim much R&D at targets such as Ebola and HIV for which no vaccine exists

Shandong scandal damages confidence in health system

Black market case shines light on poor regulation

Zika researchers attempt to ‘fight fire with fire’

Plans include using one virus to attack another

Italy faces return of eradicable diseases

Moves to widen vaccination coverage meet strong political opposition

Science looks to create the right genetic recipe

Proponents say vaccines made of RNA and DNA will prove safer and cheaper

Trump era strengthens sceptics’ resolve

Medical community worries as a powerful new voice amplifies support for the ‘vaccine hesitant’

Partnership of nations set to combat pandemic threats

International team of specialists takes fight to emerging lethal infections that as yet have no name

‘Holy grail’ of universal cancer cure remains a distant prospect

Successful trials and wide-ranging approaches continue to stir hopes of new means of tackling the disease