One benefit of darker evenings as autumn approaches is earlier appreciation of how the Thames is being lit near the FT's offices. From London Bridge to the Millennium Bridge, four spans have been subtly wired with an ever-changing lighting system, the work of the artist Leo Villareal, who carried out a similar project on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.

Fifteen Thames bridges will eventually be lit by the Illuminated River Foundation, with Philips lighting spin-off Signify providing the technology. Signify is changing this city and many others after dark, and even in daytime, in the multifarious ways that lighting is becoming a platform through the LEDification of the world.

The advantages of LEDs over conventional lighting, in terms of their long life and energy and cost savings, have been understood for years, but the ability to control them and add sensors and other chips to the mix, connected through the Internet of Things, has vastly enhanced the possibilities of technology that already has a huge installed base of light sockets and lampposts.

Joao Pola, chief executive of Signify in the UK, gave me examples such as the local council here which controls street lights so they show a pathway for crowds exiting a stadium, while another hands over control of street lighting levels to restaurants and shops to help create an ambience. In Los Angeles, there are audio sensors in lighting that can detect disturbances in the middle of the night and are used by police to literally shine a light on what's happening. Street lamps elsewhere enable levels of pollution, salt on the roads and any flooding to be monitored.

Signify is also mimicking natural light in windowless offices to improve working conditions and providing 150Mb/s local connectivity inside workplaces with LiFi technology. Vertical farms, where lighting can make growing crops more efficient, and light shows in stadiums are other expanding areas, and Signify is best known to consumers as Philips Hue, the WiFi controlled lighting system for smart homes (see Tech Tools below for its latest product).

“It's technology that can enhance people's lives at home, as citizens seeing monuments and bridges lit up, it can make them more productive and feel better in the office, we're taking things to the next level of experience,” says Mr Pola.

The Internet of (Five) Things

1. Netflix watching you watching Netflix

The smart TVs in our homes are leaking sensitive user data to companies including Netflix, Google and Facebook even when some devices are idle, according to this scoop from Madhumita Murgia. Researchers from Northeastern University and Imperial College London found that a number of smart TVs, including those made by Samsung and LG, and the streaming dongles Roku and Amazon’s FireTV, were sending out data such as location and IP address to Netflix and third-party advertisers.

2. Huawei says it will share 5G tech

Chinese technology group Huawei is spending $1.5bn to recruit software developers for its computing platforms and offering to share its 5G technology through licensing, as it seeks new partners in the face of US sanctions that cut it off from suppliers including Google. Huawei’s search for more developers is made urgent by the fact that its new Mate smartphones, to be launched in Munich on Thursday, will not have licensed access to Google’s apps.

3. WeWork founder 'humbled'

WeWork’s chief executive Adam Neumann has told employees he had been “humbled” by the aborted initial public offering of his lossmaking property group, admitting he needed to learn lessons about running a public company. John Gapper comments that it is a touchy moment for founders who convince venture capitalists that technology and a new business model can change the world.

4. US antitrust overlap

Are there too many overlapping US antitrust investigations of Big Tech, with the Federal Trade Commission, Justice department and state attorneys-general all getting involved. The FTC's chairman Joseph Simons and Makan Delrahim, head of the justice department’s antitrust division, both conceded at a Senate judiciary committee hearing that the overlap in their investigations into the tech industry was inefficient and caused confusion.

5. Drones for war and peace

Lex says regulators are limiting the scope of drones and best use cases may be for good causes such as the delivery of life-saving remedies or organs in Africa. We've also an analysis on the increasing use of armed drones in the Middle East and how best to defend against them.

Forwarded from our Tech Scroll Asia newsletter

A SoftBank-cool wind is casting a pall over Asia's tech start-up universe, the latest sign of the widening fallout of the ill-fated WeWork IPO. Read more about the sterner emphasis on profitability that is zipping through the region as a result in this week's Tech Scroll Asia.

Tech tools — Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, launched this week, allows users to sync Philips Hue lights with their TV, enabling more immersive experiences with music, movies and video games. The box is plugged in between any HDMI device and the TV and alters the speed, intensity and colours of Hue lights installed around the TV to match the mood of what's being watched.

George Yianni, head of Technology for Philips Hue and its founder, explained to me that the tech is different from Philips Ambilight TVs which makes screens seem bigger by taking colours inside them and shining them out on to the surroundings. “What we're doing is looking at the whole screen and extracting 3D information and bringing this into the third dimension,” he said. The box is available from October 15 at €249.95 in continental Europe (UK release comes later) and $229.99 in the US.