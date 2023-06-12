Introducing Unhedged
A new podcast that explains the big ideas behind what’s happening in finance right now
We want to tell about a new podcast coming soon! On Unhedged, Ethan Wu, Katie Martin and other markets nerds at the Financial Times explain the big ideas behind what’s happening in finance right now. Unhedged launches June 13, you can follow the show here!
