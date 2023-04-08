Garmin Forerunner 265 Watch

This lightweight and slimline watch is equipped with an easy-to-read AMOLED screen for glancing at stats mid-run and boasts an impressive battery life, providing around five days’ use in smartwatch mode with fairly intensive daily training use. The watch is intuitive to navigate and controlled via touchscreen or five buttons while offering a number of useful features including a readiness and sleep score as well as suggested workouts. It comes in 42mm or 46mm versions. From £429.99, garmin.com

Oakley Corridor Sunglasses

The brand’s first running-specific sunglasses are lightweight with a semi-rimless design that fits securely without bouncing, even when placed on top of your head – essential for running. They offer a wide and unobstructed field of view, and the Prizm lens technology keeps things relatively bright, even in overcast conditions. From £142, oakley.com

On Cloudsurfer Training Shoes

It’s been more than a decade since this Swiss brand shook the industry with its CloudTec holey midsoles, and its newly released training shoe features its biggest and most innovative revamp, CloudTec Phase, delivering increased impact protection and performance. The holes are now placed at varying angles, which collapse with each stride, acting like dominos to offer a unique rolling motion and high-energy return. These are the shoes you’ll turn to most for a quick pre-work or lunchtime jog around the park, or even some speed work. £150, on-running.com

Darn Tough Frontrunner Micro Crew Ultra-Lightweight Running Sock

These running socks are made from a blend of merino fibres for a silky feel, and provide some arch support, which is ideal for running. The addition of nylon and Spandex gives them extra stretch and longevity – and, as such, they’re offered with a lifetime guarantee. £21, needlesports.com

Merrell MTL Skyfire 2 Trail Shoes

© Merrell

At just 198g each, these kicks are about as pared-back as a trail-running-specific shoe can be. The upper is made of a lightweight TPU engineered mesh, while the supportive midsole is combined with a FlexPlate to support speed and agility while providing protection underfoot. Add to that a Vibram MegaGrip rubber outsole that has fantastic grip in the wet. That said, the lugs on these are fairly minimal, so not the best option for muddier trails. £170, merrell.com

Ciele Athletics GOCap SC Cap

This soft, curved UPF +40 brimmed cap is lightweight, fast-drying and very comfortable to wear on a run. £42, eu.cieleathletics.com

Under Armour RUSH Run Short-Sleeve Shirt

Made from a comfortable, durable four-way stretch fabric, this performance tee is a great choice for summer runs due to its infrared technology, which helps to reflect the body’s energy when working out. £62, underarmour.co.uk

Nike Vaporfly 3 Road Racing Shoes

Carbon-plate shoes to consider if you’re working towards an event – be it a five-kilometre run or a full-on marathon. The trainers are lightweight, breathable and comfortable due to an exceptionally springy 40mm ZoomX foam under the heel; and the carbon-fibre plate delivers impressive forward propulsion while remaining stable. They’re a good investment, if you can justify the higher price point. £234.95, nike.com/gb

On Essential Shorts

A great pair of no-nonsense shorts, ideal for all types of running. They’re lined to provide good support without irritation and have great stretch for moving around. £60, on-running.com

Saucony Peregrine 13 GTX Trail Running Shoes

A brilliant no-frills option suitable for all trails. What it lacks in style, it makes up for in performance; featuring a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane, 5mm lugs and a grippy rubber outsole that is not only a match for all weathers but is combined with a 4mm offset, encouraging a more natural forefoot running style. At a respectable 283g, the shoes are not too unwieldy and double up nicely for countryside walks. £140, saucony.com

Camelbak Zephyr Pro Vest 12L with two 500ml Quick Stow flasks

© PatitucciPhoto

This running-specific pack is highly customisable with two adjustable straps on each side, and two additional chest straps to eliminate bounce. The vest is packed with storage: there are twin zip pockets on the front (big enough to house a large smartphone), others for gels, and two 500ml soft flasks for hydration, as well as a large stretch overflow pocket to stash items such as a windproof jacket. The removable trekking pole quiver – to stow poles – is a good idea, and the knit mesh, which sits against the body, is really comfortable, dealing well with perspiration. £140, camelbak.co.uk

Montane Men’s Slipstream Twin Skin Running Shorts

These hardworking twin-skin shorts provide ample support and remain securely in place. They are very lightweight and breathable, but the longer length can be a little overbearing in very warm weather. £75, montane.com

Arc’teryx Norvan Shell Jacket

Made from a three-layer Gore-Tex fabric, this running-specific wind and waterproof jacket is very lightweight, packable and, importantly, doesn’t inhibit movement when on the move. The elasticated cuffs and hem fit nicely, and the hood has an embedded RECCO reflector. £350, arcteryx.com

Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor



The brand’s flagship heart rate monitor is a go-to for reliability and accuracy, with 400 hours of battery life from its replaceable single coin cell battery and now updated in four new colours. £76.50, polar.com