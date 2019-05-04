Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson was summarily sacked by Theresa May, following a leak inquiry on the National Security Council. Can we be sure he was responsible? Who are the new entrants to the end cabinet? Plus, we discuss England’s local election results and what the Lib Dem revival portends for the European elections. Presented by Sebastian Payne and James Blitz, with George Parker, Laura Hughes, Robert Shrimsley, David Bond and Miranda Green. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Caroline Grady.