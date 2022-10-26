This is an audio transcript of the Behind the Money podcast episode: ‘How Republicans weaponised climate investing’

Michela Tindera

In the US, midterm elections are coming up in just a couple of weeks. And ahead of those there’s been this war of words popping up from Republicans in state capitals around the country. And we’re not talking about abortion rights or gun control or immigration. We’re talking about one acronym plucked straight from the world of finance — ESG, as in environmental, social and governance investing.

Patrick Temple-West

Republicans broadly have identified ESG — environmental, social and governance investing — as a political issue.

Michela Tindera

That’s Patrick Temple-West. He’s the FT’s corporate governance reporter.

Patrick Temple-West

Now, something that has been a small but growing segment of the financial sector, a way to screen companies for potential risks, potential opportunities, has become weaponised.

Michela Tindera

Patrick says that politicians like Arkansas senator Tom Cotton and pundits like Fox News host Tucker Carlson are among a group of Republicans who have spent the last several months criticising financial institutions for their ESG policies.

Tom Cotton

If you’re thinking about joining this climate cartel, you better think again and you better lawyer up.

Todd Piro

How is this not a violation of their fiduciary duty? Because when I’m buying a stock and I like to think 99 per cent of stockholders out there are like me, your number one goal is to make money. I don’t care about all this stuff.

Tucker Carlson

The point of it is to push corporate investors to the left.

Patrick Temple-West

Republicans have gone after ESG because it makes them look edgy. It makes them look like, wow, they’re really taking it to these big financial institutions. ESG is a growing sector of the financial landscape. Banks, asset managers have been rolling out ESG products, talking about how ESG friendly they are. The story has been all good for the banks and financial institutions up until this point, but now they’re starting to get blowback for this business.

Michela Tindera

But this political circus has also brought up a bigger question about ESG. It’s an acronym that’s received criticism on the left for not doing enough to address environmental issues and on the right for doing too much. And now financial institutions are caught in the middle.

I’m Michela Tindera from the Financial Times. On this week’s episode of Behind the Money, is it time to rebrand ESG?

Hi, Patrick. Thanks for being on the show today.

Patrick Temple-West

Thanks for having me.

Michela Tindera

Patrick, so how did all of this get started?

Patrick Temple-West

In 2021, President Biden became president and quickly his administration moved on to climate change, which had been neglected under President Trump. The administration started pushing companies and its agencies to disclose more about their emissions. It is government regulations that the companies have never liked. Republicans have never liked. And this led Republicans to react by seeing where they can go after the Biden administration on its climate efforts, and ESG naturally was a consequence of that. In ESG investing, one of the components of that is environmental, and it became a natural target for Republicans to hit at.

Michela Tindera

So then what did Republicans decide to do?

Patrick Temple-West

Texas was the first state to pass legislation at the state level to go after ESG. They went after banks, asset managers saying if you do any sort of boycotting of oil and gas and we get to decide what that boycotting looks like, we will ban you from doing business, certain business in the state of Texas. What the consequence of that was that earlier this year was they drew up a list of banks and asset managers that they deemed to be boycotting oil and gas companies. BlackRock was the only US company on that list.

Michela Tindera

OK, so to be clear, BlackRock doesn’t include oil and gas companies in their ESG funds then?

Patrick Temple-West

These ESG funds, we’ve looked at this. The ESG funds offered by BlackRock, they are invested in Exxon. They may not be invested in that as much as conventional funds, but they are definitely holders of oil and gas companies. So the boycotting argument is, doesn’t even make sense. But still they figured, well, this is an opportunity to really hold their feet to the fire and say, well, we don’t want you to be even thinking about underweight investing in oil and gas. And that’s when they passed this legislation.

Michela Tindera

So, Patrick, can you just clarify, what are these banks and asset managers even doing for the states? What’s their relationship like?

Patrick Temple-West

Banks handle cash management systems for these states. Asset managers do, too. If you just need a fund to hold some cash in as tax receipts are coming in before you deploy them out for government services, that’s one area of it. There’s also the pension fund management — teachers, firefighters. These states have retirement savings, billions of dollars, lots of money involved there. BlackRock, the banks usually are top players in managing this money, and these states will outsource it to a big financial company to do this for them.

Michela Tindera

Mmm-hmm. And what might that actually look like for, you know, maybe a teacher working in Texas who has a state pension? What might their relationship actually be to what’s going on here?

Patrick Temple-West

They wouldn’t even know. They don’t know who manages their money. They know the state manages retirement savings for them. For that, they get reports about how their retirement savings look year over year, but they wouldn’t have any clue about whether BlackRock or JPMorgan is involved managing money. That’s done at the state oversight level. And again, there’s treasurers and officials in the management who are hired, employed by the state to do that. But then they increasingly outsource that to asset managers.

Michela Tindera

South Carolina is one of the states where this has been going on. And here’s the state’s Republican treasurer Curtis Loftis talking on CNBC recently.

Curtis Loftis

Well, you know, ESG is nothing but the left’s political manifesto turned into investment policies.

Michela Tindera

Now, Patrick, what role does Loftis play in this, and what’s been happening there?

Patrick Temple-West

As treasurer, he oversees a lot of functions, mostly cash management, especially in the context that involves BlackRock. Tax receipts come in and before the legislature tells you where to deploy that money back out, it needs to be held in a fund. And . . . but that money that still needs to be managed so they would contract with BlackRock or other asset managers to handle that. That’s separate from the state’s pension funds, which are the retirement savings for teachers, firefighters. That’s a bigger pot of money and requires a lot more money management. What Curtis’s told me is that by the end of this year, he’s going to get BlackRock out of his office’s oversight of any money management, so there won’t be any BlackRock business there. In previous years, he was, like, considering BlackRock as being a money manager for this big fund that he oversees, and he ultimately went with Federated Hermes, just another asset manager. The interesting thing that caught our attention with Federated Hermes is they were a big donor to this conservative group of treasurers. The treasurers, like state attorneys-general and governors, divide themselves up across the country between Democrats and Republicans. The Republican treasurers have this organisation. Federated gave them a lot of money, and treasurer Loftis went with them.

Michela Tindera

And now we should clarify that Loftis has said there is nothing to suggest that his decision was linked to the donations. And Federated Hermes has said it no longer sponsors the group. But Patrick, it seems like this has expanded well beyond just actions taken by Republican state treasurers. Last week, there was news that 19 state attorneys-general plan to launch investigations into how several big banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were involved in something called the United Nation’s net zero banking alliance.

Patrick Temple-West

It’s serious. Again, every day there seems to be a new announcement that the Republicans are going after ESG. This is the top cops in these states who are going after the six biggest banks in the US over ESG. I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t know what they’re going to find as opposed to anything else they might investigate them for. But again, this is just such a reverse because this is what Elizabeth Warren would have wanted, attorneys-general going after these big banks looking for misconduct. It’s just remarkable that it’s coming from the Republicans now.

Michela Tindera

So, you know, it’s not just BlackRock that’s getting flak from this from Republicans. There are other big banks, like we mentioned Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, you know, and other big asset managers, too. But why is there such a focus on BlackRock?

Patrick Temple-West

So they will say BlackRock is the biggest asset manager in the world. There is, but the biggest asset manager out there. So they would say we start with the top. But, well, you aren’t really going after anybody else. You’re not going after Federated, Vanguard, Fidelity, State Street. BlackRock is consistently the one that is targeted the most. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, has been talking about climate change concerns. So he has gotten a lot of attention for that, been warning about climate for years. That’s why BlackRock is getting so much attention. It’s both because they are the biggest dog in the room and because it’s leaning toward climate concerns.

Michela Tindera

So what has been the reaction or what have these asset managers like BlackRock said in response to what’s been happening over the past year?

Patrick Temple-West

BlackRock hates this because it gets picked up in the media, gets picked up on Fox News. This is a real reputational problem for them. Larry Fink is getting targeted by names specifically from these Republicans, and that really hurts. Nobody wants to be bashed, attacked like that. So BlackRock obviously hates this and has been pushing back aggressively. Does it really hurt BlackRock’s bottom line? I mean, they just had earnings out. The company is doing fine. I mean, everybody’s kind of in this recessionary environment, strong dollar environment. So everybody’s sort of been hit by this. But we’ve interviewed plenty of BlackRock analysts, and they just say this is all politics and just noise that BlackRock has to deal with.

Michela Tindera

OK. Well, Republicans getting involved so heavily in trying to force banks and asset managers to do one thing or another, you know. It seems to really go against what Republicans typically advocate for, you know, which is less regulation, less involvement in what businesses are doing. So what are Republicans trying to achieve here?

Patrick Temple-West

That’s a very good question. And Republicans, the pro-business party, very intertwined with the financial sector, have battled against regulations in Washington, especially after the financial crisis. Why are they now suddenly picking on these banks and BlackRock specifically? I think it’s a lot of an attempt to get attention to themselves. A lot of these people are running for election in November. It makes them look tough here. They are beating up on these global banks that are doing various ESG environmental stuff. So it’s an opportunity for them to make a name for themselves. Treasurers don’t get into some of the hot-button cultural issues like immigration that the state governors and attorneys-general do. So this is an area for them to get their 15 minutes of fame on Fox.

Michela Tindera

Are you seeing any dissent in the Republican party or is everyone on board with this?

Patrick Temple-West

There’s a limit to how far this is going to go in the Republican party. I mean, we’ve talked to Republicans in some of these states, people who came up through the financial sector who don’t like what’s going on here because it is Elizabeth Warren tactics, and this is the Republican party beating up on the hand that feeds them. So we know there is there’s a limit to how far this is going to go. And that just underscores how much this is just a lot of noise.

Michela Tindera

So there’s been a lot of criticism on the right, as we’ve heard, but also on the left. And, you know, the main critique there falls in this vein of greenwashing, that ESG investing isn’t doing enough to address environmental and climate change concerns. So, you know, hearing from these different sides, do you feel like it’s becoming time for perhaps a rebrand of ESG?

Patrick Temple-West

There’s an open conversation within the asset managers right now about dropping ESG, and they talk about it publicly. They talk about it privately. Because it has become such a hot-button issue, does it make sense to just drop that acronym ESG from fund names, take it out of documents? There’s other ways of describing, you know, we screen for these risks without saying E, S and G. So in a couple of years time, five, 10 years, there’s a very good chance we won’t be talking about ESG. The name will have moved on. The products will have evolved, and it’s just dies away as we’ve seen with other acronyms too.

Michela Tindera

So we’ve talked a lot about how there are critics on both sides of ESG. I’m curious, is there anyone out there who is still like a big proponent of ESG?

Patrick Temple-West

Oh definitely, yeah. It’s a sort of silent majority of people who believe in ESG. It gets into a longer question about what you want to accomplish with ESG. Are you using it as a way to screen companies for risks and opportunities? There’s lots of bank research out there. Brian Moynihan, the head of Bank of America, talked about it. His research department found companies that score better on ESG perform better. So there is evidence that ESG is a legitimate way of putting a different lens on how to evaluate companies and identifying potential risks and opportunities. So that will continue. And again, you can rebrand, take ESG out of the name and continue doing that screening and see how it goes from there. The other angle for ESG is do you use ESG to agitate for change at the boardroom level, using your voting at companies’ annual meetings to say, we want you to disclose more about your emissions or your workforce gender make-up. That will continue as well. BlackRock does that. All the big asset managers do that, but there’s a core of these ESG funds that have prioritised that as their business mix. So that will continue.

Michela Tindera

Well, thank you very much for all this insight, Patrick.

Patrick Temple-West

You’re welcome.

Michela Tindera

Behind the Money is hosted by me, Michela Tindera. Saffeya Ahmed is our producer. This episode was edited by John Buckley. Topher Forhecz is our executive producer. Sound design and mixing by Sam Giovinco. Special thanks to Brooke Masters and Manuela Saragosa. Cheryl Brumley is the global head of audio. Thanks for listening. See you next week.



