Subprime borrowers to feel pinch as Fed raises rates

Subprime borrowers are set to feel the pinch as US banks nudge interest charges up in response to the Federal Reserve’s rate rise, threatening to sour more credit card loans and some other types of debt.

While most of the population will take the higher outgoings in their stride, millions of Americans with weak credit scores, high debt burdens or low incomes are expected to struggle to make loan repayments.

Lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citibank said immediately after the Fed’s move that they would increase so-called prime rates, which are used to determine the prices of several types of loan.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates for the second time in a decade, delivering an as-expected 25 basis point increase, and signaled a faster pace of tightening.

About 92m consumers who have taken out loans with variable rates such as credit cards face higher monthly debt service payments as a result, according to TransUnion, which keeps an anonymised database of 220m borrowers.

On average, the monthly increase comes to $6.45 per month, and interest rates remain extraordinarily low by historic standards.

Even so, some customers with find it more difficult to make the payments. A group of about 9.3m borrowers may be at risk of defaulting on at least one type of loan as a result of the rate increase, according to TransUnion.

The forecasts highlight the fragile financial state of many US consumers despite the economic recovery.

Consumers who fail to pay off their credit card balances each month already face average interest rates of between 12 and 14 per cent — and considerably more if they are deemed higher risk.

Sean McQuay, credit expert at NerdWallet, said some households are in for an unpleasant surprise since banks are not required to notify customers that their rates have ticked up in response to a rise in prime rates.

“A lot of Americans are in debt not because they’ve made major life decisions or planned investments — it’s just a mismatch between income and spending,” he said.

Subprime loans have been the fastest-growing part of the credit card market. In the third quarter, the number of subprime credit cards expanded almost 15 per cent, although they still accounted for only about a tenth of the near-400m in issue.

Savers, meanwhile, are unlikely to benefit from the Fed’s rate increase. Banks are already awash with deposits, and there is limited competition on these savings rates.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, said he expected “very little in the way of improvements” on deposit and savings offers in response to the Fed’s move.

JPMorgan Chase, the biggest US bank by assets, is typical of the sector. It said it would increase its prime lending rate 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent, effective on Thursday — but leave deposit rates unchanged.

The higher rates are expected to be good for banks, since they improve profit margins from lending. Even so, banking executives will be keeping a watchful eye on bad loans.

Analysts said the impact of the rate rise this week should be negligible for most consumers, although that picture could deteriorate as the Fed gears up for more increases next year — especially if they are not matched with an improvement in the economy.

Loan delinquency rates have been running near historic lows but are expected to creep up as monetary policy tightens.

“It’s not at crisis levels by any stretch of the imagination, but most of the big banks are a bit worried about consumer credit,” said Dan Ryan, head of PwC’s financial services advisory practice.

Delinquencies on mortgages, whose interest rates tend to be fixed, are expected to remain at historic lows.

However, TransUnion projects that the credit card delinquency rate — the proportion of customers at least 90 days behind on repayments — will next year reach 1.82 per cent, its highest level since 2011.

That is up almost a quarter from post-crisis lows reached in 2014, although it remains significantly beneath 2009 levels of 2.97 per cent.

The projections bake in just one quarter-point rate increase in 2017 — a more dovish assumption than Fed policymakers’, who have pencilled in three increases next year.

TransUnion also forecasts that the car loan delinquency rate will reach 1.4 per cent next year, the highest level since 2009.

Rising levels of soured auto loans have been a concern on Wall Street for months, as Americans borrow more to get bigger and better cars and take longer to pay off debt.

However, interest rates on car loans also tend to be fixed. The forecast rise in delinquencies is more down to expansion of the subprime market than higher interest rates.