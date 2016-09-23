The Wonder by Emma Donoghue review — ‘an excoriating meditation on fundamentalism’

In her essay “Some Girls Want Out”, Hilary Mantel considered the curious lure of “holy anorexia”: the centuries-old phenomenon of girls and women starving their bodies for the love of Christ. Of the sainted Gemma Galgani, who fasted herself into absolute decrepitude, Mantel wrote that such “manifestations … are so dangerously impressive to lay people, who are always looking for a sign they can understand — even an illiterate woman could have read the marks on Gemma’s body”.

In The Wonder, Emma Donoghue’s ninth novel, an ardently pious child becomes the “dangerously impressive” darling of a peaty mid-19th-century Irish village. Having refused food for some weeks with no apparent diminution to her health and strength, Anna O’Donnell sits meekly in her small bare room, doting on devotional cards and telling the beads of her cheap rosary. Her father — baffled, incoherent, ineffectual — says little by means of intervention, and does still less; her mother, meanwhile, is effusive in praising a potentially lucrative display of miraculous piety.

We are introduced to Anna by means of the arrival of a doughty English nurse, Lib, who brings with her the high expectations of Florence Nightingale (“Miss N”), under whom she served at Scutari. This arrival recalls the opening of Charles Robert Maturin’s Melmoth the Wanderer, which gleefully satirises English contempt for Irish customs and manners, and English depredations on Irish land: Lib is increasingly appalled by turf-cutters waist-deep in the wet bog, trees decked in rags, and food that tastes of peat and ashes. She has been summoned by a local committee to watch the girl, in order to establish whether or not any food has passed her lips: does the village benefit from a putative saint, with all that that entails; or does the child attempt a confidence trick?

Lib is sceptical, as is Byrne, the newspaperman determined to root out the truth; a rather silly nun with whom Lib shares her task is more inclined to believe the child’s protestations that she lives on “manna from heaven”. The reader may perhaps suspect — rather sooner than Lib, whose distaste for Ireland and the Irish rather clouds her judgment — that more sinister forces are at work.

The Wonder is both an excoriating meditation on the malignant folly of fundamentalism — not least where women are concerned — and a whodunnit. Perhaps inevitably, one succeeds rather more than the other. Donoghue’s great skill is in trapping the reader alongside Lib in that sordid little cottage, where saucers are left beneath the dresser should the fairy folk happen to pass by, but where the priest’s authority is total. The minutely described interior, and its claustrophobic effect, recall Room, the 2010 novel for which Donoghue is best known: there is again that sensation of being trapped within the pages, alongside the suffering child. Lib notes, with fastidious care, the increasingly dropsical legs, the furred skin, the loosening tooth and foul breath of a child walking piously to death’s door. The accrual of detail — the volume of urine in the pot, the claggy oat bread, the phases of the moon — risks narrative stagnation, but infects the reader with Lib’s frustration: how foolish these people are, how dangerous their credulity, how tight are the mind-forged manacles of faith! I was conscious at all times of a desire to nurture the ailing Anna, and an equally strong desire to deliver a good restorative slap. This, of course, is one of the novel’s great strengths: it positions the reader discomfitingly between righteous feminist indignation that a young woman’s body is diminished, appropriated and scrutinised by men; and the urge to forcibly feed her and remove her sole means to exercise her will.

The novel insists that — as with the best historical fiction — it is not about the past, but about the present

Donoghue’s measured prose is at its best when depicting damaged and failing flesh with extraordinarily vivid economy, as when Lib recalls nursing in the Crimea: “the men were calling for tobacco … underfed, unwashed, hair crawling, botched limbs seeping through slings into stump pillows, but all their pleas were for something to fill their pipes.”

Lib is portrayed as educated, rational, secular and independent, without once straining the credulity of readers minded to think of Victorian woman as fainting wanly from over-tight corsets, exhausted from hemming handkerchiefs. This facilitates the novel’s insistence that — as with the best historical fiction — it is not about the past, but about the present. Girls starving themselves for the love of Christ may be thin on the ground these days; but young women railing against the structures of power by controlling their bodies down to the last ounce are very much with us still.

The Wonder, by Emma Donoghue, Picador, RRP£14.99/Little, Brown, RRP$27, 304 pages

Sarah Perry is author of ‘The Essex Serpent’ (Serpent’s Tail)

Illustration: Oliver Hurst