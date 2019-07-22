Print this page

Hong Kong protesters escalate demonstrations by targeting Chinese government offices, UK defence minister Tobias Ellwood rejects claims that the government could have stopped Iranian forces from capturing a British-flagged tanker, early exit polls indicate that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party of neophyte politicians have won Sunday’s snap parliamentary election and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition wins a clear majority in Japan’s upper house.Plus, the FT’s Gideon Long explains how Colombia is positioning itself as a major producer of cannabis as medical marijuana becomes more popular.

