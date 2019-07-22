Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Hong Kong protesters escalate demonstrations by targeting Chinese government offices, UK defence minister Tobias Ellwood rejects claims that the government could have stopped Iranian forces from capturing a British-flagged tanker, early exit polls indicate that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party of neophyte politicians have won Sunday’s snap parliamentary election and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition wins a clear majority in Japan’s upper house.Plus, the FT’s Gideon Long explains how Colombia is positioning itself as a major producer of cannabis as medical marijuana becomes more popular.

