UK-US ties and Brexit in the event of a Biden victory. Plus, can the chancellor heal the rift over furlough?

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

With Joe Biden on the cusp of becoming the 46th US president, how will Boris Johnson recalibrate and repair transatlantic relations? We discuss whether the two can overcome their differences on Brexit and how the election result will affect trade talks and diplomatic relations. Plus, we examine Rishi Sunak's latest economic stimulus package, why the chancellor had to extend furlough again and whether the Johnson government is struggling to see obvious policy threats ahead. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Gideon Rachman, George Parker, Mure Dickie and and special guest Bronwen Maddox, director of the Institute for Government think-tank. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor, Liam Nolan. Review clips: Sky News, Scottish Government, Policy Exchange





Further reading:

-Joe Biden win will reshape the special relationship:

https://www.ft.com/content/77ed195c-303e-49cf-adb9-9aadb3f80ba2

-Concerns grow inside Downing Street as polls point to Biden victory:

https://www.ft.com/content/fbf9461c-9962-4c59-ba10-70911cd4de48

- Rishi Sunak extends UK furlough scheme to end of March:

https://www.ft.com/content/8f9371a7-e8e2-4a73-b1b6-d2330bb224a3

-Three reasons for Rishi Sunak to keep furlough in place:

https://www.ft.com/content/b6b16f19-4537-442e-ac26-bd1a1101ec5e

-BoE and Sunak join forces to support UK’s Covid economy:

https://www.ft.com/content/b9612f86-cf99-4c34-b448-d7b4a9587852

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.