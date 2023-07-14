I recently came back from a week-long road trip in the south of France, starting in Marseille and ending in Aix-en-Provence. Our days consisted of eating jambon-beurre with thick slabs of salt-crystal-flecked butter and swimming in the turquoise coves of the Calanques, punctuated by cups of weak coffee or the traditional liquorice-flavoured “petit jaune”. As we were travelling from place to place, I didn’t want to be weighed down by cumbersome suitcases, so I whittled my inventory down to a hand-luggage-only capsule of multitasking basics that could work just as well for sweaty climbs and beach days as for rummaging for souvenirs at the brocantes.

The harbour at Cassis, a small fishing village east of Marseille © Sara Semic

Muuñ basket bag

Muuñ canvas-trim woven George basket bag, £160

No bag signals out-of-office summer style quite like a basket bag. They’re roomy and practical yet effortlessly chic – French-style poster girls Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot were often seen carrying one in the crook of their arm. Channel that nonchalant aesthetic with this bag by sustainable French label Muuñ: handwoven by artisans in Ghana using sturdy elephant grass and hand-dyed using traditional herbs, it’s lined with a detachable chequered canvas pouch that can be fastened to keep your valuables safe, making it a great beach-to-town tote that can easily fit a beach towel, book, phone and other essentials. £160, matchesfashion.com

Hereu fisherman sandals

Hereu calf-leather fisherman sandals, €450

These Pesca sandals by Spanish brand Hereu are a chicer, more refined take on the sensible, slightly orthopaedic-looking sandal trend. Inspired by the traditional styles worn by fishermen in the Mediterranean and handmade by local artisans in Spain, they’re the perfect Venn diagram of functional and feminine. The thin soles and caged straps make them more elegant than some chunkier iterations, while the cushioned insoles mean they’re comfortable for long walks. They’re also versatile enough to be paired with most outfits and look like a grown-up version of the sparkly jelly shoes I owned as a kid. €450, hereustudio.com

The author in front of the Calanque de Port Pin © Oscar von Claer

Unifrom Cassis perfume oil

Unifrom Cassis perfume oil, £56 for 10ml

I love a pocket-size rollerball perfume that you can throw into your bag for a quick refresh and this one by Swedish fragrance brand Unifrom has been one of my most complimented scents of late. Inspired by the summery aromas of Cassis – a small Provençal fishing village just outside of Marseille and a stop on my itinerary – it blends fruity notes of plum and fig with coconut and sandalwood, so has a lovely fresh and woody smell that’s both light and lingering. Also, because it’s an oil, it lasts longer on the skin. £56 for 10ml, brownsfashion.com

La Veste Towel dress

La Veste towel dress, £131

Small-batch Spanish label La Veste specialises in quirky, vintage-inspired designs in bold, feel-good colours, and its fringed shift towel dress is the perfect beach cover-up. Thanks to its fluffy, absorbent terrycloth fabric, it also solves the conundrum of eating in damp swimwear. I’m always trying to squeeze in an extra swim, so it’s a handy outfit for when you happen to forget your towel. £131, lavestelaveste.com

Hunza G Juno bikini

Hunza G Juno bikini, £155

Hunza G’s magic one-size-fits-all signature seersucker fabric has been much copied by other swimwear brands, but the original is still unbeatable. It sculpts and stretches to your body like a sock and has no seams, which makes it universally flattering. I like the simple, unfussy design of the Juno bikini with its knotted top and bikini bottoms that can be worn low or pulled high on the hip (perfect for evening out tan lines). It’s locally made and dyed in the UK: just pair it with a gold necklace for ultimate beachside glamour. £155, hunzag.com

Saint Laurent cat-eye Mica sunglasses

Saint Laurent cat-eye Mica sunglasses, £285, net-a-porter.com

I’ve flirted with plenty of novelty sunglasses – from brightly coloured bug-eyed frames to squiggly arms – but I always come back to the classic cat-eye shape, which accentuates the cheekbones and zhuzhes up the most mundane of outfits. These sleek Mica sunglasses by Saint Laurent exude just enough glamour and mystery without being so outrageously huge as to make me look cartoonish. £285, net-a-porter.com

Tort hair claw

I’m not really a summer-hat person but I am a total claw-clip devotee as I loathe having sweaty strands of hair in my face. This Tort claw is far superior to others: it’s made from eco-resin and holds my thick hair well thanks to its teeth being shorter and closer together. I love the Cagole-esque marbled-moonstone and leopard-tortoiseshell striped one, though they have myriad others – from ’90s-style bedazzled barrettes to candy-striped clips. £26, tortware.com