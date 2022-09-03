This week, guest host Topher Forhecz is joined by Los Angeles bureau chief Chris Grimes to hear about the future of TV's streaming wars. Since the pandemic, streaming services have poured huge amounts of money into new content, but it's unclear how long this boom will last. Then, we talk to Nature Therapy columnist Jonathan Guthrie about bees. He's estimated that we owe bees nearly $160bn for their pollination services. What's at stake if we can't repay that debt?

– Chris Grimes’ piece on the peak of TV streaming: https://www.ft.com/content/0e95cf55-dda1-4f63-bb6b-bf475f974f30

– Jonathan Guthrie’s Nature Therapy column, ‘Our £135 bn debt to the humble bee’: https://www.ft.com/content/286dff35-9634-4fd7-9497-3d2de3a555a4

