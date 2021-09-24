Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.

All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the only sea in the world without a land boundary? In 1994 the Americas were officially declared free of which disease? What was the Beatles’ last number one single in Britain? © Print Collector/Getty Images Which battle was initially known to the French as the Battle of Mont-Saint-Jean? In 1604 King James I wrote a polemic called A Counterblaste to . . . what? Whose film roles include Jordan Belfort, Jack Dawson and Howard Hughes? A chukka is a period of play in which sport? What is Britain’s largest supermarket chain? © Chris Howes/Wild Places Photography/Alamy In AA Milne’s The House at Pooh Corner, who is Tigger’s best friend? Which Renaissance artist’s surname was Buonarroti?

