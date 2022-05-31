The unbearable weight of massive affluence

FT SeriesThe unbearable weight of massive affluenceHow much wealth is too much? And how do we cope if we have it?© Look and Learn/Bridgeman Images | The Man Who Broke The Bank At Monte Carlo, 1935What the wealth therapist heardSuper riches bring supersized issues. Meet the counsellors who treat the 0.01 per centThe enduring fascination of the ‘power spouse’Partners who surrender their own professional ambitions spark endless curiosityNew York’s wealthy plagued by self-doubtA portrait of the city’s 1 per cent finds growing wariness of conspicuous consumptionThe myth of rich people’s problemsLeading psychoanalyst Susie Orbach talks about the need to achieve