In a tight global labour market, older women are having a moment. Employers are offering more leadership and promotion opportunities, as well as practical policies to help manage the hormonal upheavals that hit half the population in their forties and fifties.

In this episode Isabel talks to Navene Alim and Landy Slattery from the UK’s Channel 4 television network, who pioneered the workplace menopause policy in the UK several years ago. They talk about how it has benefited everyone in their workplace - and the silence and misdiagnosis that until very recently often accompanied women’s symptoms of brain fog, sleeplessness and anxiety.

Many big companies are putting together policies to support and promote older women - the fastest-growing segment of the workforce. But, as Isabel discusses with Working It regular and FT columnist Brooke Masters, there are downsides to being open about our health status. Sexism and ageism are still rife - might there be a cost to sharing too much?

Want to read more?

Channel 4’s pioneering menopause policy is free for other organisations to download and adapt https://assets-corporate.channel4.com/_flysystem/s3/2020-10/Channel%204%20Menopause%20Policy%202020.pdf

An FT feature on the stigma around menopause fading in workplaces https://www.ft.com/content/311504fa-04a2-11ea-a958-5e9b7282cbd1

Almost 1mn women have left the UK workforce because of menopause symptoms

https://www.hrreview.co.uk/hr-news/almost-a-million-women-have-left-the-workplace-due-to-menopausal-symptoms/135691

FT columnist Elizabeth Uviebinene on femtech investment https://www.ft.com/content/5ed48a73-a75c-44d7-924d-b65eec28c64f

Companies supporting older women into leadership

https://www.ft.com/content/162a607c-4072-4706-91fd-5a7fb252be91

