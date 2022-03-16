Ben Hall talks to Rose Gottemoeller, an American diplomat who was deputy secretary-general of Nato from 2016 to 2019, about the kind of deal Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are working towards. Will Ukraine agree to give up its ambitions for Nato membership and pledge neutrality instead? How might the west guarantee its security and could Vladimir Putin tolerate an independent Ukraine?

Clips: Sky News, BBC, NBC

Presented by Ben Hall. Produced by Fiona Symon and Persis Love. Sound design by Breen Turner

