As president of Real Madrid football club, Florentino Pérez is used to masterminding large transactions involving big egos. But even by his standards, the deal he has done with the Benetton family to carve up Abertis is clever and complex.

ACS, a construction group that Mr Pérez controls, said on Wednesday that it and Italy’s Atlantia will make an €18bn offer for Abertis, a Madrid-listed toll road operator. They had previously made competing offers: Atlantia in cash, and ACS with a cash-and-shares bid through Hochtief, its listed German subsidiary. Neither could afford a bidding war, while Atlantia’s bid had run into political opposition in Spain. The compromise is a reasonable one.

The direct involvement of ACS assuages Spanish concerns, even if Atlantia will still control Abertis and consolidate its revenues and profits. Atlantia shareholders will no longer be diluted by a part-shares bid, and the actual cash it needs to stump up will be less. However, it will also have to consolidate Abertis’s debts — and it gets a 24 per cent stake in Hochtief.

ACS will commensurately reduce its exposure to Hochtief, though it will still control it. Even with just a 30 per cent stake, the dividend income from Abertis appears more substantial and more dependable than that from Hochtief — at least, if the experience of the past five years is any guide. ACS is effectively gaining exposure to a reliable financial asset at the expense of a riskier one. Hochtief will also get exposure to Abertis’s dividends while avoiding its debts. That gives it more headroom to develop its own public-private partnership business.

In theory, the involvement of ACS and Hochtief could help Abertis break into markets like the US and Australia. Such benefits are uncertain and hard to quantify. Details of the agreement that will govern relations between the three shareholders have also yet to emerge.

The biggest winners are Abertis shareholders. They get the higher price offered by ACS/Hochtief, but all in cash — so avoiding further exposure to construction and the potential for strife that this complex shareholder structure entails.

