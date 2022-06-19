Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Moral philosophy: utilitarianism; Cora Diamond

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Smart, co-operative, emotional: what cutting-edge science tells us about pigs

  • Could a hedonistic utilitarian justify eating pigs?

  • Do pigs have preferences? If so, can a non-hedonistic utilitarian justify eating pigs?

  • How does Cora Diamond’s argument about eating meat relate to this article?

  • Do we have to conceive of pigs differently before we treat them differently?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

