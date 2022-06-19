This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Moral philosophy: utilitarianism; Cora Diamond

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Smart, co-operative, emotional: what cutting-edge science tells us about pigs

Could a hedonistic utilitarian justify eating pigs?

Do pigs have preferences? If so, can a non-hedonistic utilitarian justify eating pigs?

How does Cora Diamond’s argument about eating meat relate to this article?

Do we have to conceive of pigs differently before we treat them differently?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet