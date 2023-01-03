Economics class: Scotland top-rate tax rises widen gap with rest of UK
Taxation, labour markets, behavioural economics
Scotland top-rate tax rises widen gap with rest of UK
Distinguish between a i) progressive; ii) regressive; and ii) proportional tax system
‘Prior to the budget, economists . . . estimated that reducing the top rate threshold could raise just £40mn in extra revenue.’ With reference to the income effect and the substitution effect, analyse the potential pros and cons of such a policy
Evaluate whether higher rates of taxation will make Scotland a less appealing place to invest
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
