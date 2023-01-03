© Andrew Cowan/PA
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Taxation, labour markets, behavioural economics

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Scotland top-rate tax rises widen gap with rest of UK

  • Distinguish between a i) progressive; ii) regressive; and ii) proportional tax system

  • ‘Prior to the budget, economists . . . estimated that reducing the top rate threshold could raise just £40mn in extra revenue.’ With reference to the income effect and the substitution effect, analyse the potential pros and cons of such a policy

  • Evaluate whether higher rates of taxation will make Scotland a less appealing place to invest

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.