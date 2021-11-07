This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Retrenchment / rationalisation

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Mobiles were a ‘ball and chain’ for Dixons Carphone

Explain the importance to a business such as Curry’s of market research, given that it has ‘the opportunity to get back to growth’

The Carphone Warehouse website will soon be switched off — removing the final trace of a brand that was synonymous with mobiles for more than a quarter of a century. Mobile will be just another product category within Currys Assess the impact of this decision on Curry’s marketing capabilities

Do you agree that focusing on the group’s own mobile network ID and offering a selection of handsets, credit, insurance and accessories will enable Curry’s to be more competitive in this dynamic market? Justify your view

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy