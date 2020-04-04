Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The coronavirus crisis deepened this week as Boris Johnson’s government battled to increase the levels of testing, or explain why the UK is having such problems Who is to blame? We also discuss why chancellor Rishi Sunak is having to provide extra help to small businesses and what Keir Starmer will do if he is elected Labour leader today. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Laura Hughes and Jim Pickard. Produced by Anna Dedhar.

