The Biden administration will make it easier for US diplomats to meet with Taiwanese officials

The Biden administration is sticking with a Trump administration policy that will make it easier for US diplomats to meet with Taiwanese officials, and US companies say they are feeling the bite of inflation. Plus, the FT’s global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains why banks might be more careful with hedge fund leverage after the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management. 


US to make it easier for diplomats to meet Taiwanese officials

US companies sound inflation alarm 

Archegos poses hard questions for Wall Street

Volvo Cars revamps parental leave as it aims to increase female manager

