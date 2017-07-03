News podcast Add to myFT Payout bonanza awaits US banking investors News podcast Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save July 4, 2017 News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon. Chris Kotowski of Oppenheimer tells the FT about the results of US stress tests and the $100bn windfall in dividends and share buybacks that investors can now expect. Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally. iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save Latest News podcast MBAs lean towards start-up expertise Monday, 3 July, 2017 German lawmakers back gay marriage Friday, 30 June, 2017 Cyber attack hits global businesses Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 Google fined record €2.4bn over abuse of search dominance Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 India risks chaos with tax reform Monday, 26 June, 2017