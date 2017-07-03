News podcast

Payout bonanza awaits US banking investors

News podcast

News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon.

Chris Kotowski of Oppenheimer tells the FT about the results of US stress tests and the $100bn windfall in dividends and share buybacks that investors can now expect.

