Marrakesh sends out strong signal on climate change

Donald Trump’s sweeping victory in the US presidential election has revealed a profound shift in the world’s commitment to fixing one of its most intractable problems: climate change.

But it is not the shift that might have expected after the election of a president who vowed to rip up the Paris climate deal that virtually every nation agreed last December.

Instead, delegates at a UN climate conference in Marrakesh have expressed renewed determination to push through the agreement’s provisions to cut fossil fuel pollution enough to curb global warming.

While Mr Trump has derided climate change as a money-making “hoax” invented by China to damage US industry, no leading economy at the talks disputed Beijing’s delegate, Xie Zhenhua, when he said tackling the phenomenon was “a global trend that is irreversible”. Mr Xie added that “a wise leader will follow the global trend”.

Envoys from the EU, Japan, Africa, Latin America and even the oil-rich Middle East all joined in a chorus of commitment to the Paris deal.

“We’re committed to staying the course,” Antonio Marcondes, the Brazilian delegate, said after a meeting of large developed countries including India and China. “It makes sense politically. It makes sense economically and it makes sense socially, so that’s what we will continue to do.”

Liu Zhenmin, Beijing’s vice foreign minister, took a swipe at Mr Trump’s claim that global warming was a Chinese hoax, saying climate negotiations were initiated in the 1980s with the backing of the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan and George Bush senior.

Alexander Bedritskiy, the head of Russia’s delegation and a climate adviser to President Vladimir Putin, said on Friday that “the whole world” needed to work together on climate action and Moscow would stick with its Paris deal commitments “even if others don’t”.

Both Australia and the UK formally ratified the Paris accord in the wake of the US election result.

Despite the seemingly united front, if Mr Trump acts on his campaign vows to end US funding for UN climate programmes, it would strain the agreement’s principle that wealthy countries will help fund poorer nations to cut their emissions.

The pledges countries have made for the deal so far are not nearly enough to meet a goal to keep future global temperature rises “well below” 2C from pre-industrial times, and 1.5C if possible. The UN says they will probably lead to a rise of up to 3.4C this century.

But Mr Trump’s election still underlines how much has changed since Washington last abandoned a global climate agreement, the Kyoto Protocol treaty, in 2001.

Alternatives to fossil fuels, such as solar power and wind farms, were once deemed unaffordable for all but the richest nations but costs have plummeted by as much as two thirds since 2010.

Although solar and wind still accounted for less than 5 per cent of global power generation last year, China alone has been installing two wind turbines every hour and last year, renewables overtook coal as the world’s largest source of installed power capacity.

The attitudes of some of the world’s largest companies have also altered since 2001.

Dozens of large corporations, from India’s Tata Motors to Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs in the US, have pledged to get 100 per cent of their energy from renewable sources. Others, such as Walmart, plan to cut their emissions in line with the targets of the Paris agreement itself.

Oil and gas companies have also abandoned their past approach to the climate debate, which ranged from indifference to hostility.

On the eve of the Marrakesh meeting, 10 large oil groups, including Saudi Aramco, Shell and BP, said they would spend $1bn over the next 10 years on carbon capture systems and other measures to cut emissions.