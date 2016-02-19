FT Magazine

Britain through the lens of outsiders

Photographers who came to Britain from abroad brought new perspectives to their images of the country

Strange and Familiar, a new exhibition curated by the British photographer Martin Parr, which opens next month at the Barbican, covers a broad spectrum of work made by international photographers in Britain across approximately 80 years of its history from the mid-1930s to the present day, and in doing so adds a previously unrecognised chapter to the story of photography in this country

