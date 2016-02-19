Strange and Familiar, a new exhibition curated by the British photographer Martin Parr, which opens next month at the Barbican, covers a broad spectrum of work made by international photographers in Britain across approximately 80 years of its history from the mid-1930s to the present day, and in doing so adds a previously unrecognised chapter to the story of photography in this country
Britain through the lens of outsiders
Photographers who came to Britain from abroad brought new perspectives to their images of the country
Sample the FT’s top stories for a week
You select the topic, we deliver the news.