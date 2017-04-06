Don’t be a loser with your Lifetime Isa

There are two groups of people who stand to benefit from the new Lifetime Isa — first-time buyers, and those who are already fairly wealthy. As a pension alternative, it leaves a lot to be desired.

If you’re under 40 and tempted to open an account (or the parent of such a person) then read on. There may be an eye-catching 25 per cent government bonus on your contributions (worth up to £1,000 per year) but there are some significant snags in the small print that you may not have spotted.

In a feat of Indiana Jones-style hat snatching, I qualify for the Lifetime Isa myself by a mere six days (yes, readers, I will be celebrating my 40th birthday next week).

One consolation of entering early middle age is that I own my own home. So I can’t open a Lifetime Isa for what I suspect will be its primary use — a cash savings vehicle for a property deposit.

It is more generous than the Help to Buy Isa (if you have one of these, you can roll it into a new Lisa). From the age of 18, you can save up to £4,000 a year and get a £1,000 government bonus for every year you hit this target.

You can team up with your partner, siblings or friends to buy a property. So long as you are all first-time buyers, and will all live there, you can pool your funds (and bonuses) to fund the purchase.

The major catch for those living in London and the south-east is the £450,000 limit on the value of the property you can buy. It will be a year before anyone using a Lifetime Isa can actually use it to buy a home, but I predict the floor price for the grottiest one-bed flat within walking distance of a Tube station will rapidly rise to £449,999.

Like Help to Buy, this is yet another government policy that will stoke demand for housing, rather than creating supply. And the chief beneficiaries will be those who are already fairly well off.

I met a reader in his 50s at an FT Money event this week who was poised to help his university-age daughter open a Lisa. He will give her £4,000 a year to pay in, receiving a £1,000 annual government subsidy towards a housing deposit he could arguably fund himself.

“It goes against every socialist bone in my body,” he confessed. “But if the government is limiting what I can pay into my pension, then why shouldn’t I?” (Feel free to empathise or criticise in the comment field below).

But let’s say you lack wealthy parents. You try to save your deposit. In the first year, you manage to scrape together £1,000. After a year, the government gives you the £250 bonus, so you have £1,250 in your fund.

But the average first-time buyer deposit is £33,000, according to the Halifax. Faced with the futility of your task, you decide you want your money back.

Under the rules, unless you are using the Lifetime Isa to buy your first home, you are charged a 25 per cent penalty on withdrawals made before the age of 60.

In your case, this 25 per cent charge on a £1,250 withdrawal adds up to £312.50. So you are not just losing the bonus money — you actually receive £937.50 of your original investment. Baroness Altmann, the former pensions minister, argues this is effectively an “exit penalty of 6.25 per cent”.

“People are bound to misunderstand all this,” she argues. “Many may just think the 25 per cent withdrawal charge is merely recouping the 25 per cent government bonus. So make sure you do the maths.”

If you’re thinking of using the Lifetime Isa as a pension, yet more maths is required. Even if you are a basic-rate taxpayer and have a company pension, the value of your employer’s contribution combined with 20 per cent tax relief will beat the 25 per cent Lisa bonus. If you are a higher-rate taxpayer, the 40 per cent tax relief you receive on contributions paid into a private or company pension comfortably will.

I fall into the latter category. The annual allowance means the maximum I can save into my pension per year (with the benefit of tax relief) is £40,000. This is the combination of what I pay in, and what my employer tops it up by (it would also include anything I paid into a private pension).

As I cannot access the Lifetime Isa funds for another 20 years, I will prioritise topping up my pension. If I can attain the holy grail of £40,000 before next April, only then I will start paying into the Lifetime Isa.

Although I have opened a Lisa, the most I am putting into it (for now) is a token £100 which is invested in the same cheap global tracker fund that forms the backbone of my existing stocks and shares Isa.

Provided you open an account before you turn 40, you can still pay in every year until your 50th birthday.

As I can theoretically pay in £4,000 a year for the next decade (receiving a £1,000 bonus each time) I also see this as an option on pension tax relief rules changing in the future. If the annual allowance of £40,000 falls further — or if my income rises enough to put me in reach of the dreaded pensions taper — then the Lisa bonus could provide a small buffer.

So whether it is used to fund a property or a pension, those who are already rather well off stand to benefit most from this policy, and the not-so-wealthy could well be Lisa losers if they fail to grasp the rules.

Claer Barrett is the editor of FT Money; claer.barrett@ft.com; Twitter: @Claerb