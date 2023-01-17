Thirty-year-old Henrietta wants to start investing but has found herself lost in the small print of stocks and shares ISAs. How to choose the right one? Which fee structure is right for the amount she is investing? And should she go for passive or active investing? Presenter Claer Barrett is joined in the studio by FT personal finance and investing columnists Moira O’Neill and Jason Butler to discuss everything new investors need to know about opening a stocks and shares ISA.

