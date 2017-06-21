Special Report

FT Wealth June 2017

Love and Brexit; Detroit’s start-up boom; nuclear bunkers for sale; impact investing

Detroit revival being led by start-ups

Entrepreneurs enjoy its low costs, light traffic and unlikely Rustbelt trendiness

What worries the wealthy

Dollar millionaires seem to worry most about global and national issues

Has Brexit affected the dating scene?

Political leanings have moved higher up the list of priorities for singletons in their quest for love

Star quality is part of today’s business leadership style

This includes being able to harness the power of fear, the refusal to compromise and the freedom to offend

Royal Shakespeare Company wants benefactors in on the act

Arts sponsorship has a fresh twist: adopt a character in a play

For sale: a decommissioned military nuclear bunker

The range of potential uses speaks to the paranoia of the moment

Why are we clever? DNA has nothing to do with it

High-achieving couples are often puzzled when they have one smart offspring and others who are less so