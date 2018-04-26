White House doctor Ronny Jackson has withdrawn from consideration to head the department of veteran affairs following allegations about his professional behaviour.

In a statement, Mr Jackson denied all the allegations against him, which included alleged drunken behaviour on overseas White House trips and the inappropriate distribution of prescription drugs to White House colleagues.

“The allegations against me are completely false and fabricated. If they had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents over the past 12 years,” said Mr Jackson.

He said he was withdrawing because the claims had become a distraction from the president’s agenda.

In a telephone interview with Fox and Friends on Thursday morning, US president Donald Trump said he had a couple of candidates in mind to head the VA in lieu of Mr Jackson.

He alleged that Democrats had been out to “destroy” Mr Jackson. “He would have done a tremendous job,” said Mr Trump.

He placed blame for Mr Jackson’s withdrawal on Jon Tester, the ranking Democrat on the senate veteran affairs committee, who faces a tough re-election race in his home state of Montana, which Mr Trump won.

“I think this is going to cause him a lot of problems in his state,” said Mr Trump.

While most US presidents have had problems with one or two candidates they have put up for administration posts, Mr Trump has had more than his fair share.

According to a report by Politifact in March, only 57 per cent of Mr Trump’s nominees have been confirmed by the Senate, compared with 67 per cent of Barack Obama’s and 78 per cent of George W Bush’s at the same point in their presidencies.

In 2017, Andy Puzder, Mr Trump’s pick to be labour secretary, withdrew his nomination just days before his confirmation hearing was set to begin. KT McFarland, once Mr Trump’s deputy national security adviser, was offered the role of ambassador to Singapore but was forced to withdraw this year under media scrutiny. Betsy DeVos, education secretary, was narrowly confirmed and has faced criticism about her qualifications for the job. Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, also faced a tough road to confirmation and has since come under scrutiny from congressional investigators about various decisions during his tenure.

On Monday, Mr Trump’s secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo was narrowly endorsed by the senate foreign relations committee for his new role, after Republican senator Rand Paul initially said he would not endorse him.

Mr Trump’s pick for CIA director, Gina Haspel, is also expected to face a tough confirmation hearing in the coming days, amid questions about her tenure running a CIA “black site” after September 11.