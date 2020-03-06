The UK’s independent fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, is preparing to downgrade Britain’s economic growth prospects in next week’s Budget because of the country’s proposed post-Brexit “points-based” immigration regime.

The OBR will forecast that a smaller population will lead to a lower potential for economic growth and some detriment to the public finances, restricting new chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ability to spend more money on public services and infrastructure projects.

The economic impact of the new immigration system has led to tensions between the Treasury and Number 10 Downing Street. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Home Office want a clean break, the Treasury favours a looser migration regime, without a cliff edge at the end of 2020, when the Brexit transition period ends.

How much tougher is the new migration regime?

Set against the 2018 migration white paper, the new Australian-style system announced by Priti Patel, home secretary, last month is more liberal, with looser restrictions on high-paid workers from outside the EU while maintaining tough restrictions on low paid workers.

But the OBR did not produce any forecasts based on the 2018 white paper, having said it was too vague and provided “no meaningful basis on which to predict the nature of the future relationship between the UK and the EU”.

The fiscal watchdog instead stuck to its view in the March 2019 Spring Statement that the best assumption was to use the Office for National Statistics principal population projection which it has used since before the 2016 EU referendum.

The new Whitehall points-based system is more restrictive to immigration than the OBR’s most recent forecast, so it will use the Budget to put in place a new immigration assumption.

Why did the OBR decide to change the migration assumption now?

By law, the fiscal watchdog must only take account of government policy and is not allowed to model alternative policies. That leaves two grey areas: first in circumstances where government has ambitions to set policy, but has not quite done so; and second, where government has policies in place but are unlikely to achieve ministers’ ambitions such as Theresa May’s policy to reduce net migration to the tens of thousands.

With discretion how to interpret policy in these areas, the OBR has tended to follow a cautious set of forecast assumptions.

In the 2019 Spring Statement, it warned that if a significantly tighter migration regime was introduced than free movement, it would need to change its broad assumptions on net migration that would fall to 165,000 a year by 2023 from over 300,000 if the government established a detailed set of new policies.

It warned that if the rules were stricter than it had pencilled in, “the result would be a smaller population and labour force which in turn would reduce potential output”. The OBR will follow through with that threat in the Budget forecast.

What will the OBR do?

Experts hate making immigration forecasts because they are so difficult. For example, the UK government failed to foresee the large rise in eastern European net immigration after EU enlargement in 2004. In its assessment of new immigration rules in January, for example, the Migration Advisory Committee avoided forecasting migration numbers.

The OBR cannot go down that route and instead avoids a precise forecast by using one of the population projections made by the Office for National Statistics. In turn the ONS avoids a clear forecast by basing its projections every two years on the basis of the average of the previous decade.

In October, the ONS therefore raised its principal population projection from settling at 165,000 net migration in 2023 to 201,000, further making it important the OBR deviates from these types of projections because they are based on past trends rather than future government policy.

In addition to the ONS’s central projection, it produces a series of scenarios for higher and lower migration. It is likely either to pick the ONS low migration variant, of 116,000 net migrants in 2023, or an alternative scenario which assumes 136,000 in the same year.

This, says professor Jonathan Portes of King’s College London is the most “reasonable” outcome because the UK has already experienced a sharp drop in EU net migration with little change in non-EU flows. “The [OBR] would be recognising the main effects of free movement ending has already happened,” he said.

What effect would it have on the forecasts?

Lower population estimates would reduce the OBR’s forecasts for economic growth, tax revenues and weaken the public finances, raising the projected level of borrowing.

Importantly, it would have little to no effect on living standards because while economic growth might slow overall, gross domestic product per person would be little changed. The Migration Advisory Committee estimated a rise in GDP per person but added that this was very uncertain. “Regardless of the direction of the impact on GDP per capita the magnitudes are generally small,” it said in a January report on the effects of a points-based system.

An OBR discussion paper in 2018 estimated that a reduction in the net migration assumption of a little over twice the size likely in the Budget would increase borrowing by £6bn a year by the end of the five-year forecasting period.