This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

fiscal policy, monetary policy, exchange rates

Click to listen to this podcast or read the transcript and then answer the questions:

Kwasi Kwarteng’s market meltdown

According to recent polls, how far are the Tories behind Labour?

Explain why the markets were so ‘spooked’ by the chancellor’s mini-Budget

On Monday 26 September2022, the pound fell to its lowest rate ever, £1:$1.035, compared with £1:$4.80 at the end of the war. Using a diagram, analyse the causes of the record low exchange rate

‘It’s mostly fiscal!’ What was highly unusual about the IMF’s intervention?

Wednesday — the Bank of England’s intervention in the pension market. Explain the vicious circle that ensued around the selling of government bonds

Why does it look as though the Bank of England’s independence has been compromised?

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College