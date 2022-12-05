A host of UK companies have been taking part in a 6-month trial aimed at overhauling the traditional five-day working week. They’ve structured their businesses to work on a four day week instead, with no loss in pay for employees. The trail is being coordinated by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with the UK think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign and researchers at Cambridge University, Boston College and Oxford University. In this first episode of a four-part series about the trial, host Isabel Berwick speaks to the FT’s Emma Jacobs about the four businesses - Yo Telecoms, Stellar Asset Management, fish and chip shop Plattens and games developer Hutch - who signed up to take part. Why did they sign up, how are they adapting their work flow and what are their aims and concerns as they kick off their experiment?

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Editorial direction from Manuela Saragosa. Produced by Novel.

