Like Lazarus in evening dress, Downton Abbey has risen from its tomb, resurrected as a movie. A franchise as immortal as Dame Maggie Smith herself. An escape hatch to a world of absurd hats and the aristocrats who wear them. It’s back. Fruitier, snootier, more timely than ever.

Our country is currently a sandwich short of a picnic. Yet here is Downton Abbey, returned — like the nation’s butler — to starch our egos and lift our gramophone needle back on to the grooves of its jaunty, paternalistic schmaltz. Unchanged, as ever. As soothing and superfluous as an after-dinner cigar.

Watching Downton Abbey awards all the plump satisfaction of a light buzz after a heavy lunch. The British love it. It reeks of nostalgia for our imagined past. Never mind its glamorisation of elitism. Its sentimental embrace of noblesse oblige. Its snide vilification of the working-class characters who often constitute the show’s baddies.

Never mind that the loose ends of the TV series were neatly knotted at its conclusion. Or that the movie is pie-eyed over the royal visit of Queen Mary and George V at a time when our own royal family is dodging controversy. We cleave to the upstairs-downstairs symbiosis of Downton. It is an orderly antidote to our world, where social harmony is currently in short order.

The six series of Downton Abbey have aired in virtually every country, an emissary of British culture. When Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited the UK in 2014, David Cameron presented him with a copy of the script for the first episode. (His own 752-page For the Record remained, at the time, both unanticipated and unpublished.) Five years later, the Abbey is back at work. An Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. A British period drama to mitigate the drama of our present period. A reminder that we usually have a tighter grip on our marbles.

But it is the Americans who really love Downton Abbey. The show resuscitated the US’s Public Broadcasting Service — its most-viewed drama in nearly half a century — by exquisitely satisfying the American archetype of what the British are like. Eccentric, deadpan, well-to-do. When I moved to the States two years ago I assumed my cut-glass accent was akin to spectacles: Americans would presuppose I was intelligent. “No,” says a friend, over dinner. “We assume you’re rich.”

“Can you do a Liverpudlian accent?” she later asks. Indeed I can’t. But I do my best Steven Gerrard for her, because I’m a patriot. And, anyway, she is from Maine. No one from Maine knows what a Scouse accent sounds like. But she does. She has been watching Love Island. As has much of America, it transpires. Not their own version of Love Island. Theirs is boring. Ours isn’t. Ours is a racy dating show set on the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca. Contestants from across the British Isles ride out the series on a tidal wave of hair gel and hairsplitting arguments. If you haven’t heard of it, it is the one where people had sex under a duvet. On TV.

These shows triangulate our international presentation of the British social strata: elite, middle class and precariat

So it’s not only the costume dramas that are forging our international reputation. It’s the semi-naked millennials snogging their way to love in a heavy-petting zoo. I had assumed Americans are nuts for Downton Abbey for the same reasons they are charmed by The Crown and Harry Potter — because that is what the proverbial American tourist in the UK indulges in: castles and crowns. Love Island is the touristic equivalent of a banging night out in Newcastle.

Together with the The Great British Bake Off — another hit at home that has gone viral abroad — Downton Abbey and Love Island triangulate our international presentation of the British social strata: elite, middle class and precariat. Worlds apart, yet with more in common than on the face of it. Downton Abbey might not seem as smutty as Love Island, but Lady Mary lost her virginity in the first season to a Lord — Pamuk — who then rudely died in her bed. “Of course it would happen to a foreigner,” sniffs her grandmother. “No Englishman would dream of dying in someone else’s house.”

All three shows combine the exotic with the ordinary. All three champion escapism — one to an imagined past, another to an imagined holiday island, the third to an imagined world in which we have the time and inclination to stay up till 3am baking a Croquembouche replica of the Moulin Rouge.

“Britain’s media output is a source of soft power and global persuasion. We are going to need it more than ever at a moment where we are reshaping our relations with the world,” said Tony Hall, director-general of the BBC, in a speech last year. He’s not wrong. What is overlooked is the binding “soft power” of great British television on the UK itself. Popular shows abroad are powerful exports, but their impact is even greater at home. They capture the wide walk of British life, creating cosy imagined communities.

Bake Off is like going for tea with someone’s gran. Downton is like going for tea with the Queen. Love Island is like going for tea and waking up facedown on a ferry. The problem with these imagined communities is that they unite our imaginations, not our realities. Yet we watch them. Need them. Love them. They help us imagine our united kingdom.

Email Jenny at jenny.lee@ft.com

Follow @FTLifeArts on Twitter to find out about our latest stories first. Listen and subscribe to Culture Call, a transatlantic conversation from the FT, at ft.com/culture-call or on Apple Podcasts