Catalonia erupted this week after a Spanish Supreme Court decision to jail a group of separatist leaders for their part in organising an illegal independence referendum. The regional government attacked the sentences and thousands took to the streets in protest. Katie Martin discusses what happens next, with Daniel Dombey, FT correspondent in Madrid.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, and Daniel Dombey, Madrid correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

