The Financial Times Money Show brings you engaging insight into personal finance. Claer Barrett, her team and leading industry commentators dissect the week’s news and discuss how it will affect you and your pocket. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching.
FT Money editor Claer Barrett on the perils of investing in Bitcoin. She also takes a closer look at whether people should invest in retail shares and debates the financial risks of being female following the publication of a report that claims that young women today face greater financial insecurity.
Promoted Content