Drawbacks of gold-backed bonds

My colleague Gillian Tett wrote a nice column today on talk of using the gold reserves of struggling European countries to help lower their financing costs.

She highlights a suggestion from the Gold Council, the miners’ marketing group, that European countries could issue bonds backed by their holdings of gold.

The Gold Council quite rightly point out that eurozone governments no longer have access to their gold reserves, since they belong to independent national central banks, themselves part of the eurosystem overseen by the European Central Bank. The ECB jealously guards its rights, as it showed in 2009 when Italy tried to tax the unrealised capital gains of the Bank of Italy’s gold holdings.

Unfortunately, if national governments don’t own gold, they can’t offer it as collateral either. The Gold Council reckons the ECB could authorise its handover from the central bank, but it would be easier to don an alchemist outfit and conjure up gold from base metals than to get that past Germany’s Bundesbank.

More to the point, investors should not trust any eurozone government unless the gold is shipped elsewhere. If, say, Italy defaulted on gold-backed bonds, investors would have no way to get their hands on gold stored in Italy, since Rome is hardly likely to hand it over if it has taken the decision to default. That means investors are likely to insist gold be moved somewhere trustworthy before a bond is issued, somewhere where courts could hand it to creditors if needed – perhaps the Bank of England, one of the major depositories of foreign gold for centuries.

The political implications for a proud country of watching tons of gold be shipped to Britain for safekeeping are not something any eurozone government is likely to consider unless and until the single currency’s crisis get significantly worse.