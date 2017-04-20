Russia’s richest tycoons see collective wealth leap $100bn

Russia’s richest business tycoons toasted resurgent commodity markets that drove their collective wealth up more than a quarter over the past year, and made some oligarchs more than $6bn richer.

A rise in oil prices from a decade-low and a resurgence in industrial and precious metal markets plumped up the value of oil and gas producers, steelmakers and miners, minting 19 new Russian billionaires last year and increasing the total wealth of the country’s 200 richest businessmen by $100bn to $460bn, according to an annual ranking compiled by Forbes.

Energy, metals and mining companies dominate Russia’s economy, which slumped into recession in 2015 as oil prices tumbled, but has rebounded even though there has been no easing of financial and trade sanctions imposed by the EU and US following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

The dominance of natural resource oligarchs in the list and the importance of oil and commodity prices to the country’s economy meant just nine of Russia’s 100 richest people lost wealth last year. Corporate stakes make up most of the richest people’s assets, meaning their wealth is subject to large fluctuations.

Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of Novatek, Russia’s biggest private gas producer, retained his place at the top of the rich list with an estimated wealth of $18.4bn, with steel magnates Alexei Mordashov and Vladimir Lisin second and third. Mikhail Fridman, owner of Alfa-Bank, fell five places to seventh despite increasing his wealth by $1.1bn.

Nine of the 10 richest people made the bulk of their wealth in the energy, mining or metals industries. The price of oil rose more than 80 per cent in the 12 months to February, the period used for the calculations, while the Russian rouble gained 36 per cent against the dollar.

Mr Mordashov, owner of Severstal, saw his wealth jump $6.6bn over the year, while Mr Lisin, owner of rival NLMK, saw his rise $6.8bn. Vagit Alekperov, president of Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil producer, saw his wealth rise $5.6bn to $14.5bn, making him the country’s sixth-richest man.

Russia’s benchmark dollar-denominated RTS Index of share prices has risen 13 per cent over the past 12 months, supported by commodity price increases and signs that the country’s two-year recession has ended.

That optimism has enticed some foreign investors back to the country, with foreign capital participating in several initial and secondary offerings and debt issues this year.