This deal practically played itself, with declarer scoring ten or eleven tricks. However, when strong players sat East, something changed, and the contract failed.

Bidding Dealer East N/S Game North East South West — — 1NT NB 2NT NB 3NT

South declared 3NT at almost every table, with West leading Q♥. Declarer won perforce in dummy and led a club. East played low and West often ducked. A second club was led, West having to win. J♥ followed and, now when declarer won in dummy and led a third club, East scored his K♣, but had no hearts left to lead. Declarer scored overtricks.

The duty of the partner of the leader is to win as soon as possible and return the suit led. East should reason that if South holds ♣AQ, his K♣ is doomed, but should West’s entry be A♣, it must be preserved until the heart suit has been cleared and West will be free to cash his winners. For this reason, East must rise immediately with K♣. When it holds the trick, he returns his heart and dummy’s other top honour wins. Now, when declarer leads a second club, West wins A♣ and cashes three more hearts winners. A classic winning of the no-trump race.

It is possible that by rising with K♣ you crash your partner’s singleton A♣, but it is unlikely, and you can claim a very expert reason why so foolish-seeming an event came to pass.

