Joe Biden has a narrow window to get things done once sworn in as the 46th US president today

Joe Biden faces a long list of challenges after he is sworn in as the 46th US president today, Mr Biden’s nominee to serve as Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, told Congress to “go big” on stimulus during her Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, and a US court has struck down the pro-coal power sector rules set by the outgoing president, Donald Trump. Plus, the FT’s Javier Espinoza speaks with Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s executive vice-president in charge of digital policy, about the future of tech regulation.





Joe Biden’s challenge: big, early victories in a toxic political climate

ft.com/content/fa01bc64-a80c-4c32-abad-f8eb778c4fe6





US court strikes down Trump’s pro-coal power sector rules

https://www.ft.com/content/fed06dac-7c84-47be-a137-0480518a9e98





Vestager warns Big Tech to cooperate or face patchwork of laws across EU

ft.com/content/2bd619a2-dee0-492a-b397-73a0ba00e369?





Netflix signals stock buybacks to come as subscribers hit 200m

https://www.ft.com/content/ae6f0ad5-a685-4eab-86f5-a65e8c7021ef

