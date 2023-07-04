© Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
  • Market structures, privatisation versus nationalisation, objectives of firms

Thames Water crisis could hit UK investment, ministers warn

  • When was Thames Water established?

  • Distinguish between privatisation and nationalisation

  • Outline the objectives of a firm such as Thames Water

  • Explain why the pursuit of shareholder value may be at odds with other objectives of the firm

  • Explain the role of Ofwat

  • Using a diagram, analyse the difficulties associated with introducing competition into a market where there is a natural monopoly

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

