We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of economics picks here.

Specification:

Market structures, privatisation versus nationalisation, objectives of firms

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Thames Water crisis could hit UK investment, ministers warn

When was Thames Water established?

Distinguish between privatisation and nationalisation

Outline the objectives of a firm such as Thames Water

Explain why the pursuit of shareholder value may be at odds with other objectives of the firm

Explain the role of Ofwat

Using a diagram, analyse the difficulties associated with introducing competition into a market where there is a natural monopoly

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College