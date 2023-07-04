Economics class: Thames Water crisis
Specification:
Market structures, privatisation versus nationalisation, objectives of firms
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Thames Water crisis could hit UK investment, ministers warn
When was Thames Water established?
Distinguish between privatisation and nationalisation
Outline the objectives of a firm such as Thames Water
Explain why the pursuit of shareholder value may be at odds with other objectives of the firm
Explain the role of Ofwat
Using a diagram, analyse the difficulties associated with introducing competition into a market where there is a natural monopoly
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
