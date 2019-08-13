Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gris and Lilah return with a revamped show: welcome to Culture Call! Lilah visits New York Times feature writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner at home in suburban New Jersey to talk about how she constructs her viral celebrity profiles (think Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicki Minaj). We also discuss her first novel, Fleishman is in Trouble.





Good news: you can now find us on Twitter! It’s @FTculturecall. As always, feel free to email us with the cultural trends you can’t get out of your head at culturecall@ft.com.





Relevant links:

Gris’s piece on how women essayists are shifting the rules in the literary world (paywall):

https://www.ft.com/content/e8126aec-b1e3-11e9-bec9-fdcab53d6959





Taffy’s GQ cover story on Tom Hiddleston and his bolognese:

https://www.gq.com/story/tom-hiddleston-cover-profile





The Financial Times’ book review of Fleishman is in Trouble:

https://www.ft.com/content/52277526-96a0-11e9-98b9-e38c177b152f

