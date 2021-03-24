The escalation of a diplomatic row between the EU and China could imperil a market-access deal meant to be the cornerstone of future relations between Brussels and Beijing, Facebook’s CEO prepares for a grilling by US lawmakers over misinformation, and the Wall Street asset management group BlackRock has pushed for more diversity but now faces criticism for lack of an inclusive workplace.
Sanctions row threatens EU-China investment deal
https://www.ft.com/content/6b236a71-512e-4561-a73c-b1d69b7f486b?
Facebook: the billion dollar bot problem
https://www.ft.com/content/5242c34f-f7fc-4005-9b49-49674cedeb71
BlackRock under pressure to live up to its promises on diversity
https://www.ft.com/content/6476e681-4154-43a6-93e4-f5c86ae30dd9
The battle for the pub at the end of the world
https://www.ft.com/content/01fd588f-ad0a-4fe2-a370-78d1169fcd28
