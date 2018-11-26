Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Google's decision to move the health unit of its London-based DeepMind subsidiary from London to California has raised questions about what will happen to the UK patient data it has been given access to. Malcolm Moore discusses what’s behind the move and why it has raised concerns with Madhumita Murgia.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor and Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon