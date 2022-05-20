All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the most densely populated state in Australia? What was the last Jane Austen novel published in her lifetime? Who killed the playwright Joe Orton? What’s the only solo song sung by Grandpa (Lionel Jeffries) in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang? Which David Bowie studio album includes the songs “Ashes to Ashes” and “Fashion”? What was the nickname of Jean-Claude Duvalier, who succeeded his father as the dictator of Haiti in 1971? A bronze bust of which trainer was unveiled at Aintree in 2012? Which other member of the Not the Nine O’Clock News team co-founded the production company Talkback with Griff Rhys Jones? What surname was shared by the second and sixth US presidents? Which aftershave was advertised in Britain as “the mark of a man”?

Click here for the answers