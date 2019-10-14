Emmanuel Macron is under increasing pressure to explain how an apparently radicalised individual could have worked undetected at the heart of the French intelligence services before killing four colleagues.

A parliamentary inquiry is due to be given the go-ahead by lawmakers this week and will investigate the events, in which a 45-year-old IT professional who had worked at the Intelligence Directorate of the Paris police headquarters since 2003 mounted a knife attack there earlier this month, killing three police officers and an administrative worker before being shot dead.

Christophe Castaner, interior minister, said immediately after the killings that the attacker had previously given no cause for alarm. But evidence quickly emerged that he was both radicalised and had planned the attacks.

According to police reports released following the attack, two of the perpetrator’s colleagues complained to their superiors about his behaviour in 2015 after he expressed approval for a deadly Islamist attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. However, they did not submit a written report and their concerns were not progressed far. Some security experts blame the missed opportunity on police fear of being accused of Islamophobia and difficulties with defining radicalisation.

Mr Castaner has since said the warning signals “should have been sufficient to trigger an investigation”, while Mr Macron said the idea “that an individual ingrained with such an ideology can work in the exact place where such dangerous individuals are tracked down, is inconceivable, unacceptable”.

This was not a failure of the law but a failure of detection

In response to the attack, the government launched a review of how its intelligence services identify signs of radicalisation among officers. But opposition politicians are pushing ahead with the parliamentary inquiry, which will start work in the coming weeks.

Mr Castaner is under particular scrutiny and was grilled last week by lawmakers. He is facing calls to resign, with some 71 per cent of people polled by Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting following the attack saying they do not trust him.

France already has some of Europe’s toughest security laws, raising questions about how they have been applied and what more the government can do.

Mr Macron turned some emergency police powers into permanent laws in 2017. The same powers were used by François Hollande, the former president, after 130 people were killed in terror attacks in Paris in November 2015.

“There is no need for additional laws . . . This was not a failure of the law but a failure of detection,” said Jean-Charles Brisard, a former counsel to France’s chief antiterrorism prosecutor who chairs the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism.

“The problem with this particular case seems to be that the guy was not properly reported,” he said. “[He] supported the 2015 attacks on [satirical magazine] Charlie Hebdo. That’s not a low-level signal, that’s a high-level signal.”

Mr Brisard said that alongside a change in culture to promote more immediate reporting of warning signs, the intelligence services needed to decentralise and cede more power to local officials and police.

Days after the attack on the police, Mr Macron made a similar call at a ceremony in honour of those who died, decrying the “hydra” of radical Islamism and calling for France to build a “society of vigilance”.

“It is simply knowing how to identify at school, at work, in places of worship, close to home, the lapses, the deviations, the small gestures that signal a departure from the laws and values of the Republic,” said Mr Macron.

The president and his governing En Marche party are keen to establish his security credentials as he looks to win votes from the right by focusing on immigration.

“The real confrontation is between progressives and populists. We can’t leave the subject of immigration and radical Islam to the far-right,” said Cédric O, France’s digital economy minister.

“We can’t be afraid to speak. Immigration is an important issue for the working class, not for the elites. We cannot become the party of the bourgeoisie. That means explaining its challenges but also its opportunities,” added Mr O.

Mr Macron last week launched a debate about immigration. He aims to bring forward recommendations in a matter of weeks, including on the controversial idea of quotas for migrants, officials told the FT.

“This is now both a key challenge and political strategy for Macron,” said Virginie Martin, a political scientist at Kedge Business School. “He could have chosen a different reaction to the attacks . . . but on security he can operate in the same manner as the Rassemblement National [the far-right party, led by Marine Le Pen] on sentiment and emotions.

“Macron is annoying [the traditional party of the right] Les Republicans as well as the RN. For the LR it is because on the security question he is getting ever closer to their votes,” she added.

But regardless of any potential findings by the parliamentary inquiry — which will take several months to emerge, according to people familiar with the matter — Mr Macron’s hardening tone is not without danger for the French leader.

“The president himself is directly implicated. If he doesn’t show he is acting, going as far as he says he will — closing mosques linked to extremism, enacting the laws — then that poses a serious risk for him,” said Laurent Bouvet, a professor of political sciences at Versailles University.

“If the French feel that even the state is not capable of protecting itself, let alone the people, then that weakens the president in a face to face with Marine Le Pen,” said Dominique Reynié, a professor at Sciences Po.

“If before 2022, and the next presidential election, there are other attacks, that is a real risk for the president . . . after the inquiries he has to bring forward strong recommendations.”