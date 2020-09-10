Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Israel’s new deal to normalise diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates comes without concessions in its annexation of the West Bank. Gideon Rachman talks to Anshel Pfeffer, author of Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu, about how this agreement is a political triumph for the Israeli prime minister. They also discuss the lingering questions it leaves about lasting peace.

Review clips: Reuters, CBS

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.