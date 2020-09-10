Israel’s new deal to normalise diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates comes without concessions in its annexation of the West Bank. Gideon Rachman talks to Anshel Pfeffer, author of Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu, about how this agreement is a political triumph for the Israeli prime minister. They also discuss the lingering questions it leaves about lasting peace.
