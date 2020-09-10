Print this page

Israel’s new deal to normalise diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates comes without concessions in its annexation of the West Bank. Gideon Rachman talks to Anshel Pfeffer, author of Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu, about how this agreement is a political triumph for the Israeli prime minister. They also discuss the lingering questions it leaves about lasting peace. 

